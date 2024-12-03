Algonquin Portillo’s celebrating its first birthday Tuesday with $1 cake slices

What’s a celebration without cake?

The Portillo’s restaurant in Algonquin is celebrating one year at their location at 1801 S. Randall Road on Tuesday, Dec. 3, with $1 cake slices for guests.

Customers of the Algonquin location can get a slice of Portillo’s famous chocolate cake or new salted caramel spice cake for a buck with the purchase of any entrée for dine in or drive-through in person, or takeout or delivery ordered at portillos.com or through their app using the code ALGONQUINBDAY.

Also, from Dec. 1-31, guests who place an online order at the Algonquin store directly through their app or website will be entered for the chance to win one of 10 $50 gift cards.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20241203/dining/algonquin-portillos-celebrating-its-first-birthday-tuesday-with-1-cake-slices/