Charity car show Sunday in Lakemoor supports scholarship fund

FILE - A 1960 MGA is reflected in the window of another car during a July Cruise Night. The 25th annual Lakemoor Charity Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The 25th annual Lakemoor Charity Car Show will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at Morrison Park, located at 233 Route 120, Lakemoor.

More than 75 awards will be given to cars in categories like best in show, best paint and best engine. Enjoy live music, raffles and food and drinks. The first 100 cars will get a special 25th anniversary dash plaque giveaway. All proceeds go to the Lakemoor Scholarship Fund. Registration is $20 per car. Find more details on the Lakemoor Charity Car Show here: lakemoorscholarshipfund.com/car-show.html.