McHenry motorcyclist, 19, swerved just before deadly collision, Arlington Heights police say

The McHenry motorcyclist who died Tuesday in a crash along Lake-Cook Road in Arlington Heights had swerved and put the motorcycle down on the roadway in an effort to avoid the fatal collision, police said Wednesday.

No citations have been issued in the crash that claimed the life of 19-year-old Jack Fuchs of McHenry, authorities said.

The preliminary investigation by Arlington Heights police and the Major Case Assistance Team shows Fuchs was riding a 2005 Kawasaki Concours in the median lane of eastbound Lake-Cook at about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday.

As Fuchs approached the intersection with Wilke Road, the driver of a 2014 Toyota RAV4 began making a left turn from westbound Lake-Cook onto southbound Wilke, police said.

Fuchs took an “evasive maneuver” to avoid a collision, police said, but the motorcycle slid onto its right side and struck the rear passenger side of the Toyota.

Fuchs, who was not wearing a helmet, was found unresponsive in the roadway, authorities said. Bystanders started CPR before paramedics arrived to take him to Northwest Community Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries at 4:30 p.m., authorities said.

The roads were closed until 9:05 p.m. during the crash scene investigation. Authorities said Wednesday they continue to actively investigate the crash.

