Woman charged with DUI in Huntley crash that injured child, police say

A driver has been charged with aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol and failing to reduce speed to avoid a crash in Huntley that injured a passenger under the age of 16, authorities said.

According to police, Bianca Guajardo was driving southbound on Route 47 near Conley Road at about 4:45 a.m. Monday when Guajardo, 27, of Hanover Park, spun out and collided with another car. A child was transported to Northwestern Hospital Huntley after being ejected from Guajardo’s car, police said. Both drivers sustained minor injuries but declined medical attention, according to police.

According to posts on the McHenry County Sheriff’s Facebook page, that section of Route 47 was shut down because of the crash and was reported reopened at just before 6:30 a.m.

In a separate that occurred at the intersection of Algonquin and Haligus roads in Huntley Monday, two patients were transported to the hospital at the intersection of Algonquin and Haligus roads, according to the Huntley Fire Department. No further details were immediately available.