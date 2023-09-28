5 things to do in McHenry County: Johnny Appleseed Fest and other fall-favorite activities

1. Johnny Appleseed Fest: The Johnny Appleseed Festival returns to downtown Crystal Lake from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The free family friendly event will have pony rides, wagon rides, a pumpkin train, games, music and a craft fair. Rides and games require tickets that are $1 each.

Meet Johnny Appleseed himself as he walks around the festival, telling stories of the historic figure. Other events during the festival include a scarecrow decorating contest, an apple scavenger hunt and the Great Ball Race, which will start at 3 p.m. Visit downtowncl.org/johnny-appleseed-festival for more details.

2. Get in the fall spirit: The 18th annual Huntley Fall Fest will be Friday through Sunday at 12015 Mill Street. The free festival will have live music, food vendors, a carnival, a craft show and a beer garden. Magic shows, pony rides and a petting zoo are just some of the kid-friendly activities that will fill the fest.

Saturday will host a pancake breakfast, car show and fireworks. Tickets for unlimited carnival rides are $35. For more details, visit huntleyfallfest.com.

3. Enjoy a sober Saturday night: The Other Side cafe in Crystal Lake will be hosting a free block party event from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday that focuses on being an alcohol-free night. This all-ages event will have live music performances by Mungion and Paul’s Dead along with food trucks, raffles and vendors.

The event will benefit the nonprofit New Directions Addiction Recovery Services. For more information visit facebook.com/TheOtherSideClub.

4. Fall-A-Palooza: Cary Park District will be hosting a Fall-A-Palooza celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lions Park. Hayrides, kids crafts and games, pony rides and a pumpkin patch will get attendees ready for fall. A DJ, touch-a-truck, trick-or-treat trail and a petting zoo also will be at the event.

Entrance fees are $13 per child ages 3 and older. Adults and children under 2 years are free. Visit bit.ly/caryfallapalooza for more details.

5. Celebrate the flavor of cider: Join the McHenry County Historical Society and Museum for Cider Fest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday in Union. This free event will have food vendors, craft activities, cakewalks and music. Morke’s Chocolates of Huntley will have hot cider, cider donuts, caramel apples and baked treats. Put your best apple recipe to the test at the apple bake-off contest with categories from apple pie to apple bread.

Tours of the 1843 Gannon Cabin and 1895 West Harmony school also will be available while a vintage sale of clothing, books and other goods will be at the festival. For more details, visit mchenrycountyhistory.org.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.