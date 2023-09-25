More E. coli cases reported at Huntley High School

Officials have confirmed two more cases of E. coli connected to an outbreak last week at Huntley High School.

The two additional cases bring the total to nine, McHenry County Department of Health Community Information Coordinator Nick Kubiak wrote in an email Monday.

Heading into the weekend, officials had confirmed seven cases at Huntley High School.

Kubiak added a survey sent to students and staff was closed and the health department is reviewing and analyzing the data. No source of the illnesses has yet been reported.

The first case of the bacterial illness associated with the high school was reported Sept. 17, and by Wednesday the count of cases at was up to six students. E. coli can cause cause diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration.