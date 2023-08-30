Dundee-Crown H.S. lockdown was caused by ‘swatting’ incident: district

Swatting - when someone calls in a false police report to bring a large law enforcement response - caused a lockdown Wednesday at Dundee-Crown High School, school district officials said.

According to a prepared release from Community Unit School District 300 Superintendent Susan Harkin “an individual placed a false call, making a serious threat against the school. As a result, law enforcement responded immediately and enacted their safety protocols.”

A large police presence was called to the Carpentersville school, which investigated and found the threat unsubstantiated, according to the news release.

“District 300 takes these incidents seriously and is working closely with law enforcement to identify the responsible party,” the release stated.

Harkin, in a post to the District 300 website, did not say what kind of threat was made before the lockdown, which began about 9:10 am.

Although the lockdown was lifted around noon, students remained under shelter-in-place protocols for the remainder of the school day. “Students will remain in the field house, cafeteria, or gym during this time” and food and support service will be offered, according to the post.

Parents picking up children before regular dismissal were asked to enter through the junior parking lot near the tennis courts and provide an ID to pick up a student.

Early reports alleged an active shooter was heard or seen near the high school, but the Kane County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that no incident occurred inside or outside the building.

The nearby Perry Elementary School also was put in a “shelter in place” status as a large police contingent was reportedly at the high school as the report was investigated.

Parents were asked to discuss the seriousness of swatting hoaxes with their children, adding that anyone with concerns about the incident reach out on the Let’s Talk tool on the District 300 website.