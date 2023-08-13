Lake in the Hills woman injured in hit-and-run by SUV while crossing the street in Algonquin

A Lake in the Hills woman was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash when an SUV struck her while crossing the street Saturday night in Algonquin, police said.

The woman, 25, was walking across the street in a crosswalk shortly after 9 p.m. at Route 62 and South River Road when a “small dark SUV” hit her and left the scene, police said. When police arrived, the woman was lying in the street and she was taken in an ambulance to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital, according to a news release.

Witnesses told police that the woman was attempting to cross the street at the crosswalk and that the inner lane of eastbound traffic had stopped to let her pass. An SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox, in the far-right outside lane did not stop and struck her before leaving the scene, police said.

The inside lanes of Route 62 were closed for nearly four hours, and traffic in both directions was allowed to pass using the outside lanes, police said.

The Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team assisted Algonquin police, who are investigating the crash. Algonquin police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them at 847-658-4531.