Lake in the Hills Man Receives $9.05 million settlement from ComEd

A Lake in the Hills man was awarded a $9.05 million settlement Wednesday as part of a lawsuit against ComEd, according to a news release from Romanucci and Blandin, a personal injury law firm.

Andrew Farley, of Lake in the Hills, was riding his bicycle on a bike trail near Miller Road and Lakewood Road in November 2016. ComEd parked its trucks on the path and lifted utility poles, inadvertently damaging the bike trail beneath the poles, according to the release.

The release says Farley, who did not know the trail was damaged, traveled on the path, hit the asphalt, went over the handlebars, and hit his head, suffering an injury.

The release did not say whether Farley was wearing a helmet during the crash and Illinois law does not require bike helmets, but some municipalities do. Lake in the Hills’ bike path webpage says that “Bicyclists, inline skaters, and skate boarders are strongly encouraged to wear a helmet.”

Farley said his injury “aggravated cognitive, social, and emotional deficits caused by his pre-existing conditions,” according to the news release.