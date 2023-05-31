Algonquin roundabout, part of $7.1 million project, complete providing for safer travel, connecting bike paths

The roundabout at North Main Street and Cary-Algonquin Road in Algonquin is complete, part of a $7.1 million project.

A roundabout provides traffic calming which makes the roadways safer by reducing vehicle speeds while allowing traffic to move freely and efficiently, according to village officials.

Drivers began traveling along the roundabout recently while occasional closures persisted. However, as of last week, the roundabout is fully open, Algonquin Village President Debby Sosine said Tuesday.

The project also included a new driving surface on North Harrison Street from Blackhawk Trail to Algonquin Road (also known as Illinois Route 62), Madison Street, Front Street and Edward Street, repair and replacement of driveway aprons, sidewalks, curb and gutters, according to the release and the website.

The work included a narrowing of pavement width on North Main Street from Cary-Algonquin Road to Riverview Drive. This protects road users by slowing traffic and helping drivers be more alert to bicycles, pedestrians and other drivers.

A bicycle path also was created from the roundabout to Riverview Drive, Park Street to North Harrison and connection to the Old Town Prairie Trail on South Harrison Street.

The new dedicated travel space for pedestrians and bicyclists provides the community with greater access to businesses and other services for all residents and promotes healthy lifestyles, according to the website and Sosine.

A switchback road at Riverview Drive and Main Street also was created. This is a type of roadway built on an incline with a sharp curve to turn on. This switchback provides one-way access to Riverview Drive from Main Street, according to the website.

The project was funded in part through grants from the McHenry County Department of Transportation, the Illinois Transportation Enhancement Program and the federal Surface Transportation Program, according to the website.