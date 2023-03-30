5 things to do in McHenry County: So many egg hunts, a 5K and craft fairs

1. Algonquin Flashlight Egg Hunt: The village’s recreation department rescheduled its Flashlight Egg Hunt to 7 p.m. Friday at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St. in Algonquin.

Participants should bring their own basket and flashlight. For information, go to rec.algonquin.org.

2. Saturday egg hunts: Egg hunts are planned for Saturday in Algonquin, Cary, Fox River Grove, Lakemoor, Marengo and Spring Grove.

The Algonquin Daytime Egg Hunt will be at 10 a.m. at Towne Park, 100 Jefferson St. in Algonquin. Attendees should bring their own basket. For information, go to rec.algonquin.org.

Also in Algonquin is a free egg hunt organized by Boy Scout Troop 152 that is designed to give children with disabilities a “friendly, safe and fun environment” to participate in an egg hunt at their own pace. It will take place at noon at VCP Inc., 901 W. Algonquin Road, Algonquin.

The Cary-Grove Jaycees are hosting Easter egg hunts in Cary and Fox River Grove.

The Cary egg hunt is set for 9:30 a.m. at Lions Park, 1200 Silver Lake Road, and the Fox River Grove event will follow at noon at Lions Park, 747 S. River Road.

Both are free and include hunts separated by age groups and free photos with the Easter Bunny. The Cary-Grove Jaycees also will be collecting donations of unexpired, nonperishable food or pet food items for the Cary-Grove Food Pantry at both events.

The Lakemoor Egg Hunt will take place at 10 a.m. at Heritage Community Park, 32493 N. Darrell Road in Lakemoor. For information, go to facebook.com/friendsoflakemoor.

Marengo Park District’s Egg Hunt is free to the public and will take place at 11:30 a.m., both at Marengo Park District’s main building, 825 Indian Oaks Trail. For information, go to themarengoparkdistrict.com.

The Spring Grove Egg Hunt will run from 2 to 3 p.m. at Thelen Park, 8400 Winn Road. The event includes a photo opportunity with the Easter Bunny. Kids who find an egg with a special note inside can win a prize.

The event is free, but a nonperishable food donation to help support the local food pantry is requested. The rain date is April 8. For information, go to springgrovevillage.com.

3. Illinois Railway Museum’s Bunny Trolley Hop: Gates open at 9:15 a.m. and close at 5 p.m. at the museum, 7000 Olson Road in Union.

The event will feature a chance to be photographed with the Easter Bunny in his carrot coach, a small animal zoo, Easter egg hunt, streetcar rides and bounce castle.

Tickets are available on the museum’s website a a cost of $18 each and are required for those ages 2 and older. For information, go to irm.org.

4. Don’t Be Fooled 5K: The Huntley Police Department is hosting a fun run Saturday in downtown Huntley to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics Illinois.

Registration runs from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m. with the torch lighting ceremony to follow at 8:50 a.m. and the race beginning at 9 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.

Local Special Olympics athletes will be handing out a treat to all participants at the finish line. Water stations will be available mid-route and at the finish line.

Before Saturday, the cost is $25 for those 13 and older and $15 for those 12 and younger. It includes a treat and T-shirt. Registration the day of the event costs $30 for those 13 and older and $20 for those 12 and younger. The T-shirt is not included.

For information, go to bit.ly/DontBeFooled2023.

5. Craft fairs in Algonquin and McHenry: Two fairs will offer a chance to find some Easter decor or get a head start on Mother’s Day gifts.

Artisan Markets will host one of its traveling events offering locally created products from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Light of Christ Church, 1700 Longmeadow Parkway in Algonquin. The market will feature more than 50 artists and a concession stand.

Free tickets are available at ArtisanMarketsApril1.eventbrite.com. For information about Artisan Markets, go to artisan-markets.com.

McHenry Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 4600 will host its annual Spring Fling Craft and Vendor Fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the VFW Post, 3002 W. Route 120.

The event will feature crafters, vendors and a purse raffle with surprise gifts inside. The proceeds will benefit veterans.

For information, contact Alena Kim at 253-355-0613 or aux4600pres@gmail.com.

Would you like your event featured in this weekly feature? The first step is submitting your events to the Northwest Herald’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/local-events/ where they are then considered for inclusion in this feature.