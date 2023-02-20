Washery Laundromat celebrates new ownership with ribbon-cutting

The Washery Laundromat at 312 Lincoln Ave. in Fox River Grove hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new owners, Andrea and Melissa Paladino, alongside the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

The Washery Laundromat is a full-service laundromat, according to a news release from the chamber. It offers self-service on five different capacity commercial washer-extractors and drying tumblers.

Its services include wash-dry-fold drop-off service, which allows customers to drop off laundry any time between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. with a 24-hours-or-less turnaround for pickup. Its free pickup and delivery can be scheduled using an app that is available for iOS and Android devices or at washerywashclub.com.

Boat cover cleaning services and equestrian laundry services also are available.

The Washery is open from 5 a.m. to midnight daily, with an attendant on duty from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. For information, go to thewashery.net.