AMS Store and Shred of Lake in the Hills celebrates 45 years

AMS Store and Shred LLC, a plant-based secure document, film, media and hard-drive destruction company based in Lake in the Hills, is celebrating its 45th anniversary as a business.

The company was founded in 1978 by owner Jim Conroy to recycle X-ray film and paper, according to a news release. It now serves hospitals, doctor and dentist’s offices, law offices, police departments, village halls and school districts.

AMS became an authorized subcontractor for Eastman Kodak in 1995 and began work on reclaiming silver from X-ray film. In 2015, AMS began AMS Med Waste Services to dispose of medical waste, including sharps, infections waste and pharmaceuticals.

Today, AMS still is focused on security and the environment, expanding its secure document services to digital scanning, record storage, media and branded material destruction, according to the release.

For information, go to amsstoreandshred.com for secure document services or amsmedwaste.com for medical waste disposal.