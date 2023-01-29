January 29, 2023
See what the average commute is in McHenry County

By Stacker
Traffic navigates roads construction on Illinois Route 14 near the intersection with Dole Avenue in Crystal Lake on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. A lot of road construction programs in McHenry County cities are wrapping up, but some road projects, though will see work into the fall.

File photo: Traffic navigates roads construction on Illinois Route 14 near the intersection with Dole Avenue in Crystal Lake

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive — so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.

Even worse are travel times for “super commuters” — that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.

Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in McHenry County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. McHenry County has a longer commute than five out of six neighboring counties, with Walworth County, Wisconsin, having the shortest commute at 24.3 minutes.

McHenry County commuting by the numbers

Average commute: 32.0 minutes – 10.1% higher than state average – #6 worst commute in the state

Workers with 1+ hour commute: 16.0%

Workers who drive to work: 88.2%

Workers who carpool to work: 7.0%

Workers who take public transport to work: 2.0%

Workers who work from home: 8.1%

Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 18.0%

Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%

Commutes in neighboring counties

#1. Walworth County, WI: 24.3 minutes

#2. Kenosha County, WI: 25.9 minutes

#3. DeKalb County, IL: 26.5 minutes

#4. Kane County, IL: 29.2 minutes

#5. Lake County, IL: 30.4 minutes

#6. Cook County, IL: 33.2 minutes

Counties with the best commute in Illinois

#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes

#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes

#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes

Counties with the worst commute in Illinois

#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes

#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes

#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes

