See what the average commute is in McHenry County

American commutes are getting longer, with a U.S. Census Bureau report released in 2021 revealing the average one-way commute in 2019 reached a record high of 27.6 minutes. Combined with high gas prices, workers’ daily commutes are increasingly time-consuming and expensive — so much so that some are calling for commutes to count as part of the workday.
Even worse are travel times for “super commuters” — that unlucky 10% of Americans traveling more than one hour each way to punch a clock.
Stacker compiled statistics about the average commute in McHenry County using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Statistics are calculated based on 2020 5-year estimates. McHenry County has a longer commute than five out of six neighboring counties, with Walworth County, Wisconsin, having the shortest commute at 24.3 minutes.
McHenry County commuting by the numbers
Average commute: 32.0 minutes – 10.1% higher than state average – #6 worst commute in the state
Workers with 1+ hour commute: 16.0%
Workers who drive to work: 88.2%
Workers who carpool to work: 7.0%
Workers who take public transport to work: 2.0%
Workers who work from home: 8.1%
Left for work between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m.: 18.0%
Worked outside county of residence: 43.4%
Commutes in neighboring counties
#1. Walworth County, WI: 24.3 minutes
#2. Kenosha County, WI: 25.9 minutes
#3. DeKalb County, IL: 26.5 minutes
#4. Kane County, IL: 29.2 minutes
#5. Lake County, IL: 30.4 minutes
#6. Cook County, IL: 33.2 minutes
Counties with the best commute in Illinois
#1. Crawford County: 16.1 minutes
#2. McDonough County: 16.8 minutes
#3. Brown County: 16.9 minutes
Counties with the worst commute in Illinois
#1. Calhoun County: 42.6 minutes
#2. Kendall County: 33.7 minutes
#3. Cook County: 33.2 minutes
https://stacker.com/illinois/mchenry-county-il/see-what-average-commute-mchenry-county-il