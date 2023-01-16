Woodstock photographer opens studio in Crystal Lake

Kellwood Studio Photography recently opened a new location at 171 S. Main St., Suite A, in Crystal Lake.

Kellwood Studio Photography offers wedding, maternity, family, newborn and corporate photography services, serving the greater Chicago metropolitan area and beyond, according to a news release from Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce, which recently hosted a ribbon-cutting for the business.

Owner Kellyann Harmon opened Kellwood Studio Photography in 2007. She offers nature and animal photography sessions, including bunnies and chicks in the spring and unicorn mini sessions in the summer, at Promiseland Farm at her Woodstock home.

The new location adds more options for on-site photography.

“I love the opportunity to make new friends and bless my clients with fabulous memories for generations to come,” Harmon said in the release. “I love to learn new styles, new techniques, and new ideas that I can create either with my camera or in the postproduction design arena.”

To learn more, go to kellwoodstudiophotorgraphy.com.