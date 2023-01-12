Crystal Lake Park District to offer social dance nights at Grand Oaks

A new event series from Crystal Lake Park District will offer adults a chance to learn ballroom and line dancing as part of a social dance night featuring a different theme each month.

Each lesson will last about 15 minutes at a beginner level. Participants are asked to wear smooth-soled shoes and comfortable clothes.

A partner is not required and rotation during lessons will encourage meeting new dancers.

All sessions will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at Grand Oaks, 1401 W. Route 176 in Crystal Lake. Advance registration is required and each session costs $10 for Crystal Lake residents and $13 for nonresidents.

The social dance night themes will include:

Las Vegas Night, featuring original and modern crooners, fox trot and swing dance, Jan. 20.

Latin Night, featuring Latin and pop dance music, salsa and rumba, Feb. 18.

Country Night, featuring country music, two step and cha cha, March 10.

Blues Night, featuring the music of the Blues Brothers, slow blues and West Coast swing, April 22.

Under the Stars Night, featuring the music of Elvis Presley, smooth ballroom, waltz and triple swing, May 19.

Register online at crystallakeparks.org or in person at the Crystal Lake Park District Administrative Office, 1 E. Crystal Lake Ave.

For information, email Emma Koenig at ekoenig@cyrstallakeparks.org.