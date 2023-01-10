Canine flu found in McHenry County pets, Animal Control reports

Canine influenza, a contagious respiratory disease that easily spreads among dogs, was identified in McHenry County pets this month, McHenry County Animal Control reported.

Almost all dogs are susceptible to dog flu infection, and virus infection tends to spread among dogs housed in kennels and shelters, the agency said in a news release Tuesday.

Canine influenza poses a low threat to people with no evidence of the virus spreading from dogs to people, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The virus can spread to cats.

Pet owners whose dog shows symptoms of canine flu or other respiratory diseases – including cough, runny nose, fever, lack of energy, eye discharge and poor or loss of appetite – should not expose their animal to other dogs or cats, McHenry County Animal Control said.

“When given the right condition where dogs are in contact with other dogs, whether that be at a dog park, a kennel, animal shelter, the vet’s office or even at a grooming facility, canine flu can quickly spread,” Animal Control Director Maryellen Howell said in a statement.

Howell recommended people whose dogs are in contact with other animals should speak with their veterinarian about getting their dog vaccinated against canine flu. There is a two-dose vaccine to protect dogs against the two common variants of canine flu found in the U.S.

Most dogs recover within two to three weeks after infection, but some dogs may develop secondary bacterial infections that can lead to more severe illness and pneumonia, according to the release.