Crystal Lake to expand, optimize snow plow routes for 2023

Following new residential growth, the city of Crystal Lake is looking to expand its winter storm maintenance, city officials said.

The City Council voted at its Tuesday meeting to approve a $57,000 contract with Univerus Inc., which will include consulting on how to optimize expanded snow plow routes, as well as implementing a new GPS routing system to aid drivers.

The city also plans to add a new salt storage building on the south side of the city this year, which will help with efficiency during winter storms, Public Works Director Mike Magnuson said.

“We’re always looking to improve how we deliver services, and snow plowing is a big part of what we do,” Magnuson said. “We decided we wanted somebody from the outside to come in and see if they can help us be more efficient. This seemed the perfect time to realign plow routes.”

The major areas of growth that necessitated the route adjustment include the Woodlore Estates subdivision, the Springs at Three Oaks, and Redwood of Crystal Lake, according to council documents.

Plowing along certain routes can be complicated by the different agencies responsible for specific sections of roadway. Currently, Crystal Lake is responsible for 341 miles of city roads and 11 miles of state routes that go through the city, according to council documents.

The expectation is that streets within those neighborhoods will be turned over to the city for plowing by fall of this year, Magnuson said.

Substitute drivers, some of whom aren’t as familiar with the plowing routes, are almost always needed during storms, Magnuson said.

Currently, the drivers rely on paper maps, but the new GPS system will be accessible via tablets or mobile phones, according to council documents.

The city hasn’t had any major issues during this season’s snow storms, Magnuson said, but “we’re always looking to get better and more efficient.”