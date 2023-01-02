Shoelace Inc. to close first week of 2023, to consolidate with Ms. Bossy Boots

The owners of Shoelace Inc. in Algonquin said they’ve been hit with a variety of challenges.

But ultimately, the health of co-owner Bob Guss will lead to the closure of the store — timed with the end of its lease — he said in a news release on Dec. 26 that also mentioned a weeklong sale.

Guss said in the release he is feeling fine, now, but he had to recover from double bypass surgery in June.

Guss, who along with Amber Mullins, owns Shoelace Inc. and Ms. Bossy Boots in Crystal Lake, will consolidate inventories at the latter location.

“You have to move forward when you can,” Guss said. “It’s hard. We’ve been here for 12 years. It’s always tough to have to end something, but it’s for the best. At 8 p.m. on Friday we’ll lock the door and that will be the end of it.”

The store has not bounced back to pre-COVID sales numbers, Guss said.

He said inflation and late deliveries on inventory factored in.

“You have to have stuff when you need to sell it,” Guss said. “Getting sandals in November doesn’t help us.”

Algonquin Commons building mugs The Algonquin Commons is seen on Thursday, June 3, 2021 in Algonquin. (Matthew Apgar/Matthew Apgar)

Another factor is the potential remaking of Algonquin Commons, where Shoelace Inc. is located. The Pottery Barn at the Commons announced last week it was closing, although village officials said a new entertainment center and Ashley Furniture would open by summer of 2023.

Guss said that Commons owners Red Mountain Group, which acquired the Commons in 2021, were very good to them and indicated they preferred Shoelace Inc. stay. But Guss said he was concerned the possible switch to larger tenants and the interactive venue made Shoelace Inc. an uncertain fit at the mall.

The Algonquin Commons was originally envisioned as a hub for small independent stores, Guss said. But the mall wasn’t able to fill spaces fast enough and was in receivership for seven years until Red Mountain Group acquired the site.

Shoelace Inc. first opened in Crystal Lake in 1988, Guss said, although it has relocated several times.

Guss characterized the decision as a consolidation move rather than a full closure, and Guss confirmed that a lot of inventory at Shoelace Inc. will move to Ms. Bossy Boots, including its Birkenstock collection.

Addition markdowns and discounts up to 20% will take place in the store’s final week. As of Saturday, final details had yet to be determined, Guss said.