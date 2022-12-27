Crystal Lake attorney loses license for one year, accused of fraud and forgery in Kane County

A Crystal Lake attorney lost his license this month for one year and until he pays $2,500 in restitution to a former client, according to documents filed with the Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission.

Christopher Emerald, first registered with the Illinois Supreme Court commission in 1999, was disciplined following an investigation by the ARDC in a three-count complaint.

The complaint alleged Emerald engaged in misrepresentation to a client, lack of diligence and failure to communicate; affixing a client’s signature to pleadings in Kane County and a signature to a probate document without either’s knowledge or consent; and improper notarization of a probate document.

Emerald’s current permanent address is listed in Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic, according to the ARDC.

At all times related to the complaint against him, he had traveled seasonally to the Dominican Republic, according to the ARDC.

During 2021, the ARDC made attempts to mail formal documents to his Crystal Lake office, including notice of the complaint and the rules of the ARDC.

They also made several phone calls to his listed phone number and sent emails to his email account asking if he would accept the documents alleging his misconduct electronically, according to the ARDC. After not responding, the commission used the U.S. postal system and mailed documents to Emerald’s address listed in the Dominican Republic.

Emerald did not respond to any attempts made by the ARDC during their investigation.

However, Emerald appeared in a video conference hearing representing himself in June, during which the ARDC administrator asked his license be suspended and he be required to pay his former client restitution, which the panel granted.

The misconduct case against Emerald alleges that after agreeing to represent a client – and receiving a retainer fee of $2,500 – in a Kane County probate matter in 2018 related to the death of her child, he did not immediately file the proper documents and lied to her.

In a text message, Emerald sent he “falsely stated he had filed a petition with the court knowing he had not yet opened a probate estate or filed a petition for letters of administration,” the complaint alleged.

The complaint also alleged he continued to lie to his client for months afterward when she called asking about the status of the case.

When he eventually filed the petition, he forged her signature. He also is accused of signing her ex-husband’s name on a “disclaimer of interest” document and notarizing the signature, according to ARDC documents.

The ARDC said in their complaint that although Emerald has had no prior “misconduct,” he showed no “recognition of the wrongfulness of his conduct” nor remorse over the actions he committed, which occurred at a time when the client was mourning the death of her son.

He has not been charged criminally, according to the Kane County courthouse website.

Emerald did not respond to attempts made by the Northwest Herald to reach him this month. An attempt to reach the client’s new attorney also was not successful.