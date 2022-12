A crash on Algonquin Road in Huntley on Friday sent one person to the hospital with “minor injuries,” a Huntley police official said.

The crash occurred at 12:13 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Haligus and Algonquin roads, Huntley police Sgt. Megan Carney said in an email.

The weather was a factor in causing the crash, and a ticket was issued to the driver for going too fast for the conditions, she said.

Roads were closed until 5:53 p.m., Carney said.