Blue Star Banner ceremony held for 30 Crystal Lake residents, city employees

The Blue Star Banner Program held a banner presentation ceremony on Dec. 5 recognizing 30 Crystal Lake residents and city government employees serving in the military.

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian gave each honoree or their family a personalized banner that had hung along a stretch of Route 14 in Crystal Lake known as Heroes Row, according to a news release.

The banners were displayed on Route 14 for a four-to-six-month period, free of charge.

Those wishing to nominate a family member who is active in the military or to make a donation to the program can do so at bluestarcl.com.