News - McHenry County

Blue Star Banner ceremony held for 30 Crystal Lake residents, city employees

By Shaw Local News Network
The Blue Star Banner Program held a banner presentation ceremony on Dec. 5, 2022, recognizing 30 Crystal Lake residents and city government employees serving in the military.

Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian gave each honoree or their family a personalized banner that had hung along a stretch of Route 14 in Crystal Lake known as Heroes Row, according to a news release.

The banners were displayed on Route 14 for a four-to-six-month period, free of charge.

Those wishing to nominate a family member who is active in the military or to make a donation to the program can do so at bluestarcl.com.