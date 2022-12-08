5 things to do in McHenry County: Chances to see Santa, sip hot chocolate and see the Christmas Star

[ For tree lightings and other holiday events in McHenry County, click here. ]

1. A Ladies Night Out will bring pampering and special promotions to downtown Huntley on Thursday.

Advance registration is not required, and the first 200 people to check in will receive extra goodies.

The event runs 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday and check-in will take place at the American Legion of Huntley, 11712 Coral St., where participants will receive a game board and map of participating businesses.

Each location will stamp the game card and for every 10 stamps, participants will receive a raffle ticket for the free drawings at the end of the evening. Attendees can visit as many businesses as they wish.

Questions can be directed to special events manager Barb Read at bread@huntley.il.us or 847-515-5262.

2. The Downtown Richmond Hot Cocoa Walk will feature roaming carolers, a 1928 popcorn truck, a living Nativity with real animals, a singalong with Santa and free photos with Santa.

The event runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The cost is $2 per Cocoa Card. The cards can be bought, cash only, at Anderson’s Candy Shop, 10301 N. Main St., or Harper G! Mercantile, 5601 Broadway, the day of the event.

Those with a Cocoa Card can receive a sample of cocoa at nine different stops along Main Street. Card holders will also enjoy crafts, discounts and freebies all over Richmond.

Santa will host a Christmas song singalong starting at 1 p.m. each day and will be available for photos starting at about 1:45 p.m. Attendees should bring their own camera.

For information, go to bit.ly/RichmondCocoaWalk2022.

3. Learn about the Christmas star at one of two planetarium shows planned for Saturday at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

The Christmas star show, which will run 6 to 7 p.m. Saturday, will delve into the question of what was the Star of Bethlehem described in the Bible. An exploding star, a comet, or some other natural event in the sky?

The planetarium will then host “Drifting North: Into the Polar Night” from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Visitors will watch and listen as scientists race the fading light to set up one of the most ambitious international climate collaborations ever.

The Multidisciplinary Drifting Observatory for the Study of Arctic Climate, or MOSAiC, launched in September 2019. Led by the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany, the mission froze an icebreaker into the Central Arctic Ocean to better understand the remote region and the role it plays in global climate and weather patterns.

The cost for each show is $10. The planetarium is on the upper level of the Liebman Science Center.

4. Santa is popping up all over McHenry County, including at a drive-thru Santa event Sunday hosted by the Cary Park District.

Santa will visit two to three minutes with each car, giving children the opportunity to share their wish lists and receive a goodie bag. He also will pose next to the car for a picture that will be shared with each family after the event.

Festive outfits, hats and car decorations are welcome to help get into the holiday spirit.

Advance registration is required, and some time slots have sold out. The event runs 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost is $6 per vehicle, and only one person from each vehicle needs to register.

5. A singalong to the classic film “White Christmas” will be offered three evenings next week at the Woodstock Opera House, 121 W. Van Buren St.

The lyrics will be on the screen so viewers can sing along with Bing Crosby and Rosemary Clooney as they watch the 1954 film.

The screenings will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, Dec. 13 through 15.

Tickets cost $8 and can be bought at woodstockoperahouse.com.

