Dog dies in Marengo duplex fire

A pet dog was found dead and three residents were temporarily displaced following a fire at a two-story duplex Monday evening in Marengo, a Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts spokesman said.

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts responded at 6:32 p.m. Monday to the the 600 block of Grant Highway, also Route 20, for a reported residential fire, according to a news release.

Crews arrived within three minutes and found light smoke showing from the duplex. Inside, they found heavy smoke throughout the home, the release states.

The fire was contained to the first-floor unit’s dining room, according to the release. Due to smoke damage, the entire structure remains uninhabitable pending repairs and cleaning.

No one was in either unit when the fire began but was reported by a tenant when they arrived home, according to the release. Firefighters found a family dog dead and a resident was evaluated for smoke inhalation but was not taken to the hospital.

Although the fire remains under investigation, an unattended candle was being investigated as the cause, the release states. The fire is not thought to be suspicious.