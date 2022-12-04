District 300 school board candidates to file petitions in McHenry County

Candidates for the Community School District 300 Board no longer should file petitions at the Kane County Clerk’s Office but instead do so at the McHenry County Clerk’s Office, the Kane County clerk said in a news release this week.

District 300 moved its district office from Kane County to McHenry County, which led to the change, according to the release.

The filing period for school board candidates running in the April 4 election runs from Dec. 12 to 19.

Candidates running for all other school boards with main offices in Kane County should continue to file their petitions and other paperwork at the Kane County Clerk’s Office, 719 S. Batavia Ave., in Geneva during the filing period.