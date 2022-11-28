Woodstock man accused of driving SUV into crowd sentenced to probation

A 23-year-old Woodstock man who police said drove his vehicle while under the influence into an area crowded with people and hit a man was sentenced to felony probation last week.

But first Alfredo D. Jordan will serve three years in prison for a separate Boone County case where he pleaded guilty in October to aggravated driving under the influence and driving while his license was suspended, court records show.

The Boone County charges were filed in June, almost 10 months after Jordan is accused of driving a vehicle while under the influence onto a property in the 22600 block of Kishwaukee Valley Road outside of Marengo where a large party of about 50 people, including children, was taking place, according to McHenry County Sheriff’s Office reports obtained by the Northwest Herald through a Freedom of Information Act request.

Jordan pleaded guilty on Nov. 22 to aggravated driving under influence of drugs, causing a “severe laceration” to a pedestrian’s leg, court records show. In exchange for his guilty plea, additional charges – including aggravated driving under influence of alcohol, aggravated reckless driving and two counts of aggravated battery – were dismissed.

Aggravated battery is a Class 3 felony, which can carry prison sentences of two to five years. Aggravated DUI is a Class 4 felony, which can carry a sentence of one to three years. Both are probational.

Judge James Cowlin sentenced Jordan on Nov. 22 to two years of felony probation, during which he must undergo drug testing and complete intensive outpatient treatment for drug addiction and alcoholism, according to the order. Jordan also was sentenced to 180 days in jail, for which he received credit for time served and the sentence is considered complete.

An attempt to reach Jordan’s attorney, Dan Hofmann, on Monday was not successful.