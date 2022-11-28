Crystal Lake man charged with stealing $147K in condo sales proceeds

A Crystal Lake man was charged with felony theft after using the proceeds of his father’s condo sales to buy various items and pay outstanding child support payments, police said.

Armando M. Guerrero, 46, of the zero to 100 block of North Williams Street, is accused of spending $147,000 earned from the sale of his father’s Miami, Florida, condo on himself instead of buying a house for them in Illinois as they had agreed, according to the complaint.

A $75,000 warrant for Guerrero’s arrest was issued last week, and he remained out of custody as of Monday afternoon.

Theft involving $100,000 to $500,000 is a class 1 felony, which can carry sentences of four to 15 years in prison but also are probational.

Guerrero did not have an attorney listed in court records as of Monday.