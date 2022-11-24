Algonquin Garden Club donates $2,000 to Friends of Dundee Natural Areas

The Algonquin Garden Club presented a $2,000 check to the newly formed Friends of Dundee Natural Areas on Oct. 27.

Friends of Dundee Natural Areas is an affiliate of the Conservation Foundation, which is located in Naperville.

Key goals of the new group are raising funds to help support the Dundee Township Open Space Program through grants and private donations, while inviting broader public participation in restoration work, ecological study and enjoyment of the preserves, according to a news release.

The funds donated by the garden club will help the Friends of Dundee Natural Areas further its goals.