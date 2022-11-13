Cary Dairy Queen reopens with new ownership

Dairy Queen of Cary celebrated its reopening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 14 at its 140 Crystal St. location alongside members of the Cary-Grove Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dairy Queen of Cary offers all the DQ favorites, including Blizzards, Peanut Buster Parfait, malts, shakes and dip cones, plus DQ signature fudge and crunch cakes.

It will be open from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday during the month of November, then take the winter off to make updates to the location and prepare for a full opening in March.