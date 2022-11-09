Wonder Lake man pleads guilty to fifth DUI, sentenced to four years in prison

A 49-year-old Wonder Lake man pleaded guilty Wednesday to his fifth violation of driving under the influence and was sentenced to four years in prison, McHenry County courthouse records show.

Timothy P. Ritchie entered a negotiated guilty plea to driving under the influence on July 10, 2021. In exchange for his plea, an additional count of driving under the influence was dismissed, according to court documents.

He is required to serve half of his sentence, will receive credit for 190 days held in the McHenry County jail, and was ordered to pay $3,983 in fines and fees, according to court records.

The conviction could have sent him to prison for up to 15 years.

When reached by phone Wednesday, his attorney declined to comment