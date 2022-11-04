November 04, 2022
News - McHenry County

McHenry Latin American Student Association presents Day of the Dead movie night

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry Community High School’s Latin American Student Organization is hosting a traditional Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, at 5 p.m. Saturday November 5, 2022 at Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road.

Featuring crafts, face painting, dancing, games, raffles and a movie, the event will be held in the Warrior Room, Room 420, in the school’s recently built Center for Science, Technology and Industry. Participants can enter in the school’s north entrance.

Entry fees are $5 for individuals and $10 for groups. Food will also be available for purchase.