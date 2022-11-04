McHenry Latin American Student Association presents Day of the Dead movie night

McHenry High School’s Latin American Student Organization will host a Day of the Dead, or Dia de los Muertos, movie night at 5 p.m. Saturday at Upper Campus, 4724 W. Crystal Lake Road.

Featuring crafts, face painting, dancing, games, raffles and a movie, the event will be held in the Warrior Room, Room 420, in the school’s recently built Center for Science, Technology and Industry. Participants can enter in the school’s north entrance.

Entry fees are $5 for individuals and $10 for groups. Food will also be available for purchase.