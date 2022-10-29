One seriously injured in bike-on-bike accident Thursday night in McHenry

At least one rider suffered serious injuries after a bicycle-on-bicycle crash in McHenry late Thursday evening, McHenry Township Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Chris Gumm said.

The accident, in which one of the bikes was motorized, occurred along Route 31 near its intersection with Medical Centre Drive, Gumm said.

One rider suffered minor injuries and was released at the scene, while the other had to be taken to a local hospital via helicopter, Gumm said.

The cause of the accident has not yet been determined, Gumm said.