The Tree of Life Unitarian Universalist Congregation will host a trunk-or-treat event at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, in its parking lot at 5603 Bull Valley Road in McHenry.

The public is welcome to dress up for trick-or-treating, face painting, music and dancing at this free event.

For more information, contact Tree of Life at 815-322-2464.