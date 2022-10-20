Woodstock’s leaf collection program begins Monday

The city of Woodstock will begin its leaf collection program on Monday.

The public works department will complete two two-week rounds of loose-leaf collection throughout the city. Residents can also arrange to have bagged leaves picked up by public works.

Residents should have leaf piles raked to the parkway by 7 a.m. on the Monday of their week, according to a news release. Piles should be away from mailboxes and off the street.

Leaf piles will not be collected if they cannot be reached by equipment or contain brush or garbage. Crews will use leaf vacuum machines and other equipment to conduct the pickups, which are also weather dependent.

Residents should remove vehicles from the streets when collection is happening in their neighborhood, the release states.

Collection will begin north of the railroad tracks the weeks of Oct. 24 and Nov. 7 and south of the tracks the weeks of Oct. 31 and Nov. 14.

Residents who prefer to bag their leaves must use compostable paper bags, according to the release. Bags are available for purchase at local grocery and hardware stores. They can contact public works by phone at 815-338-6118 or by email at pwdept@woodstockil.gov to request a pickup.

The city will to pick up bagged leaves until noon Dec. 16.

For more information on the leaf collection program and a list of frequently asked questions, go to https://www.woodstockil.gov/publicworks.