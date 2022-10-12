McHenry fall brush pick-up program to start Monday

The city of McHenry will begin is fall brush pick-up program at 7 a.m. Monday for the entire city.

All residents must have their brush out to the curb by this time, the city said in a news release. Crews will visit each street once and continue until they have gone through the entire city. No callbacks will be made.

The program is for tree material only, the release states. Yard waste is collected as part of the yard waste collection program provided by Flood Brothers Disposal.

The coming pick-up is intended for larger tree branches resulting from trimming or storm damage and is for residential properties only. No stumps, roots or root balls will be taken. Branches should be as long as possible and no more than 5 inches in diameter.

Residents are asked to place brush on the parkway parallel to the street, but not in the street or on the driveway.

Any questions should be directed to the McHenry Public Works Department at 815-363-2186.