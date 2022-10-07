Woodstock man accused sexually assaulting child

A 33-year-old Woodstock man is being held in the McHenry County jail on $500,000 facing charges of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Christopher M. Lorr, of the 11600 block of Country Club Road, is charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child younger than 13, Class X felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in the McHenry County courthouse.

Class X felonies care sentencing ranges up to 30 years in prison. Should he be found guilty on more than one count, he could serve sentences consecutive for each count.

Lorr, taken into custody on Thursday, is accused of sexually assaulting the child on or around Jan. 1 to Sept. 17, according to the complaint.

He is due in court Oct. 11.