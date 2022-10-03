Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills awards $10,000 to Cal’s Angels

The Rotary Club of Lake in the Hills presented a check for $10,000 to Cal’s Angels, a nonprofit pediatric cancer foundation with a mission of granting wishes for kids with cancer, with the proceeds from this year’s Rockin’ Ribfest.

The Rotary Club held a grant award ceremony on Sept. 27 at Boulder Ridge Country Club where each nonprofit that received a grant from the club was able to detail the project that their organization would use the funding for.

Other organizations that received grants were Kids in Need of McHenry County, Sandy’s Stockings, Senior Care Volunteer Network, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Veterans Path to Hope, Northern Illinois Food Bank, District 300 Food Pantry, Turning Point and Care Center.

The criteria for the grants centered around programs that help improve the quality of life for Lake in the Hills and McHenry County’s most vulnerable residents, according to a news release. The club has supported community nonprofits through fundraising and grants for the past 12 years.