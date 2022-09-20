Box truck rollover on I-90 near Marengo sends driver to hospital

The driver of a box truck that rolled over on an Interstate 90 exit ramp near Marengo was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, an official said.

The Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts were called about 10:45 a.m. to the area of Route 23 and Interstate 90 for the report of a rolled-over truck with possible entrapment, spokesman Alex Vucha said.

Firefighters arrived to find a large truck rolled on its side along the westbound exit ramp from Interstate 90 with damage to a nearby wire fence and light pole, he said.

The truck driver was able to escape on his own and was the truck’s only occupant, Vucha said. He was taken to OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center in Rockford with what were described as minor injuries, he added.

Illinois State Police are investigating the incident, he said.