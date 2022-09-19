Stray bullet fired into Huntley home, police investigating

Investigators are looking into where a bullet that entered a window of a second-floor bedroom just over a week ago in Huntley came from, police said.

“It appears that the shot was from quite a distance away from the house, and it was not intentional,” Huntley Deputy Chief Linda Hooten said in an email Monday. “There are several unincorporated fields behind the property where this occurred.

“It was alarming,” Hooten said.

The bullet went through a second-floor bedroom window of the home located on the west side of Route 47 in the 8400 block about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10. An adult male was in the bedroom at the time, but he was not struck by the bullet, Hooten said.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation. Attempts to reach the sheriff’s office for comment were not immediately successful.