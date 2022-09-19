September 19, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarBest Of The FoxThe First Hundred Miles
News - McHenry County

Stray bullet fired into Huntley home, police investigating

No injuries as a result of the ‘unintentional’ gunshot, but it was ‘alarming,’ deputy chief says

By Amanda Marrazzo

Investigators are looking into where a bullet that entered a window of a second-floor bedroom just over a week ago in Huntley came from, police said.

“It appears that the shot was from quite a distance away from the house, and it was not intentional,” Huntley Deputy Chief Linda Hooten said in an email Monday. “There are several unincorporated fields behind the property where this occurred.

“It was alarming,” Hooten said.

The bullet went through a second-floor bedroom window of the home located on the west side of Route 47 in the 8400 block about 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10. An adult male was in the bedroom at the time, but he was not struck by the bullet, Hooten said.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation. Attempts to reach the sheriff’s office for comment were not immediately successful.

McHenry CountyHuntley

Amanda Marrazzo

Amanda Marrazzo is a staff reporter for Shaw Media who has written stories on just about every topic in the Northwest Suburbs including McHenry County for nearly 20 years.