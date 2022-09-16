McHenry man pleads guilty to possessing more than 5K grams of marijuana, gets two years probation

A 37-year-old McHenry man was sentenced to two years of felony probation Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of possessing more than 5,000 grams of marijuana.

In exchange for Anthony J. Riotto’s guilty plea, a more serious charge of possession with intent to deliver more than 5,000 grams of marijuana, a Class X felony, was dismissed.

Had he been convicted of the Class X felony, he could have faced between six and 30 years in prison.

Riotto, of the 2500 block of North Freedom Drive, received credit for 180 days served in the county jail, according to the indictment in the McHenry County courthouse. He is also required to pay $4,740 in fines and fees, court records show.

The charges alleged he was in possession of the illegal amounts of marijuana on March 7, 2021.

Tiffany Barnett, 36, of the same address, also was charged in connection with Riotto’s case, according to court documents.

On March 12, 2021, a confidential informant contacted the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office, reporting drugs were possibly being “distributed” from the home where Barnett and Riotto lived.

That information led to sheriff’s deputies surveilling the property five days later, according to a motion seeking police reports filed in the courthouse. That day, about 3 p.m., Riotto left the residence in his vehicle and deputies stopped him. During this stop, he called Barnett. He was arrested after the stop, which also involved an interview and search of his vehicle, according to the motion.

Barnett is due in court for a negotiated plea Oct. 26.