Cary School District 26 seeks public input next week for Superintendent hiring process

With Superintendent Brian Coleman retiring at the end of this school year, Cary School District 26 looks to gather input as it moves forward in the search for his replacement.

The district will hold two community input meetings next week, the school board said in a news release.

“The Board is committed to ensuring community input is a part of the Superintendent hiring process,” board members said in the release. “The board deeply values the feedback from those we serve. These public meetings will help shape the search for our district’s next leader.

Community members can also participate in a survey to define “10 important qualities” in a superintendent at surveymonkey.com/r/KRDHHK3.

The meetings will take place at 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Cary Area Public Library, 1606 Three Oaks Road, and at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 14 in the gym at Oak Knoll School, 409 N. First St.

Both meetings are open to the public, and the meeting on Sept. 14 will be open to virtual participants as well.