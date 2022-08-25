Hockey champion Katelynn Russ brings Isobel Cup trophy home to Crystal Lake

When Katelyn Russ, part of this year’s championship-winning Boston Pride squad, was given temporary stewardship of the Isobel Cup trophy, Russ decided to take it to Crystal Lake, where she grew up.

Russ, who is also a biomedical engineer in Boston, met Wednesday afternoon with Crystal Lake Mayor Haig Haleblian and several other community and school leaders outside Crystal Lake South High School to show off the trophy and her pride in her hometown.

Russ grew up playing ice hockey at the Crystal Ice House for the Crystal Lake Leafs and played on various local teams – girls and boys – through high school. She said she hoped to promote women’s hockey with her visit and be a role model for girls in Crystal Lake and McHenry County who aspired to play professional sports.

“When I was younger, it was nearly impossible for a woman to strive to play pro hockey,” Russ said. “Now people can play in the PHF (Premier Hockey Federation). I want to show young girls here that you can do this too.”

Russ said her parents took her to see the Chicago Wolves of the American Hockey League when she was three year old; She remembers asking her mom why there were no women on the ice.

“My mom said, ‘Oh, women don’t play pro hockey, there’s no league for them,’” Russ said. “Three year old me said, ‘I’m going to be the first woman to play in the NHL.’”

While that league is still men only, the women’s Premier Hockey Federation began operating in 2015, and Russ signed with the Connecticut Whale in 2020, just days after graduating from Union College in Schenectady.

Mayor Haig Haleblian, left, meets with professional hockey player Katelynn Russ, left, who grew up in Crystal Lake. Russ brought the Isobel Cup to a gathering Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2022, at Crystal Lake South High School after being part of the championship-winning Boston Pride team this past season. (Aaron Dorman)

Russ and the Pride faced off against the Connecticut squad – her old team – in late March to win this year’s PHF title and the cup, which Russ said all the players are taking turns with this summer.

While Russ said many girls move away from hockey for various reasons in high school, Russ said she was persistent and maybe even a little stubborn in her advancement through the sport and embracing the competition.

Growing up, Russ said, playing with boys was often a challenge, first because she grew in height earlier than boys and “parents didn’t like a girl beating up their sons,” then a few years later because the boys got bigger and she “didn’t want to get crushed by a guy” on the ice. Russ noted there was also the occasional heckler at games.

“A lot of my teammates growing up were accepting of me and loved me,” Russ said, “but it was tough some days.”

Russ joined a women-only league in Chicago by eighth grade. Women’s ice hockey is nearly identical to men’s, Russ said, a physical, fast-paced game with some minor distinctions, such as no full body checking.

Russ credits both of her parents with providing critical support for her hockey aspirations. Russ’ mom, Suzanne, even joined a local hockey league herself at the age of 40.

“I joined to prove I could do it too,” Suzanne said. “I’m not a good hockey player, but I did it.”

Suzanne said she was excited for her daughter to win the cup and bring it back home.

Crystal Lake South High School Principal Joshua Nobilio, left, meets with professional hockey player Katelynn Russ, right, who grew up in Crystal Lake. Russ brought the Isobel Cup to a gathering Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24, 2022, at Crystal Lake South High School after being part of the championship-winning Boston Pride team this past season. (Aaron Dorman)

“It’s exciting and fun,” Suzanne said of watching her daughter, including in Tampa for the championship. “There’s lot’s of travel, lots of heartache. You just never know what the next day will bring, you just hope she does well. And she loves it. That’s all that matters.”

During the brief gathering Wednesday in Crystal Lake, Haleblian read through several proclamations and was presented a signed jersey by Russ.

“Katelynn Russ is not only an example to female hockey players in Crystal Lake,” Haleblian said, “but encourages all to follow their dreams. On behalf of all citizens of Crystal Lake, we recognize her achievements.”

After winning the championship, Russ opted not to play in the PHF for this upcoming season – Russ said most PHF players still need a second job to earn a living – but she’s left the door open for a possible return down the road.

“Our main goal in the PHF is to grow the game,” Russ said. “It’s pretty surreal being a pro hockey player. When girls come up for autographs or something, that’s when it hits me: I’m really making an impact.”