5 things to do in McHenry County:

1. Blues, Brews & BBQ, kicks off at 4:30 p.m. Friday and continues through Sunday at Peterson Park, 4300 Peterson Park Road, McHenry, offering an array of live music, craft beers and barbecue. Bands include John Todd and his band taking the stage at 5 p.m. followed by Jimmy Nick’s adrenaline-fueling style and sounds.

5 Things To Do

Cost to attend is $10 daily for tickets bought by Aug. 17, or $15 at the gate. A three-day pass is available for $20 by Aug. 17, or $25 at the gate. VIP passes are available for $100 each, and include entry to the VIP tent where light fare will be served, as well as six drink tickets that can be used in the VIP bar area.

This is McHenry Area Rotary’s biggest fundraising event of the year. Find details and the entertainment lineup at mrbbb.com.

2. Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at the the Wauconda Tractor Supply store, 600 W. Liberty St. The market will feature locally grown fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.

3. Woodstock on the Square Benefit Car Show from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, on the Woodstock Historic Square, 121 W. Van Buren St. in Woodstock. Free to the public. $15 fee and registration for entrants with the top 10 cars receiving trophies along with builders choice and a 50/50 raffle. Proceeds benefit Turning Point of Woodstock.

4. Spring Grove Firefighters Association’s 30th annual Steak Fry Fundraiser from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Spring Grove Horse Fair Park, 8105 Blivin St. in Spring Grove.

5. Cary Farmers’ Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, 100 W. Main St. in Cary. The Rotary of Cary Grove bringing you Cary Farmers Market showcasing local vendors offering fresh fruit, vegetables, meats, cheeses, jams and baked goods.

