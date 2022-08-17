McHenry County felony report for week of Aug. 7 to Aug. 13

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of Aug. 7 through Aug. 13. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime and have not been proved guilty in court.
Cary
Samuel G. Morales, 35, of the zero to 100 block of Edgewood Drive, Streamwood, was charged Aug. 8 with obstruction of justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, open container, driving 15 to 20 mph over the speed limit, operating an uninsured vehicle and improper lane usage.
Brian J. Massaro, 39, of the 400 block of North First Street, Cary, was charged Aug. 10 with two counts of violating of bail bond, phone harassment and violating an order of protection.
Jack M. Sheyker, 23, of the zero to 100 block of Hampton Court, Algonquin, was charged Aug. 10 with three counts of identify theft and unlawful possession of an identification card.
Fox River Grove
Ciro G. Mendoza, 37, of the 900 block of Garfield Drive, Carpentersville, was charged Aug. 11 with possession of under 5 graphs of methamphetamine.
Steven M. Salzman, 59, of the zero to 100 block of Dryden Place, Arlington Heights, was charged Aug. 12 with retail theft under $300 with a previous conviction.
Johnsburg
Clinton P. York, 39, of the 3700 block of West James Street, McHenry, was charged Aug. 11 with retail theft more than $300, driving on a revoked license and fleeing a police officer.
Lake in the Hills
Matthew A. Grabinski, 24, of the zero to 100 block of Pershing Avenue, Lake in the Hills, was charged Aug. 8 with aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery with bodily harm and domestic battery with physical contact.
Hatim B. Khan, 19, of the 8900 block of Pearsall Drive, Huntley, was charged Aug. 9 with theft by deception to a person over age 60.
Karina A. Burck, 19, of the 10900 block of North Woodstock Street, Huntley, was charged Aug. 9 with theft by deception to a person over age 60.
Caleb J. McCaughn, 19, of the 3400 block of Chadwick Lane, Lake in the Hills, was charged Aug. 9 with theft by deception to a person over age 60.
Marengo
Krista M. Kalter, 33, of the 33300 block of North Sunset Avenue, Grayslake, was charged Aug. 12 with obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled substance in any amount, possession of a hypodermic needle, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joseph P. Crago, 32, 33300 block of North Sunset Avenue, Grayslake, was charged Aug. 12 with possession of a stolen license plate, displaying unlawful registration, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a hypodermic needle, no registration displayed on a vehicle, driving with a defective windshield, no valid registration, operating an uninsured vehicle, and having no registration card.
McHenry
Heather L. Bartolai, 38, of the 1500 block of Briarwood Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Aug. 12 with retail theft over $300.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Justin R. Toledo, 36, of the 3000 block of Pond End Lane, Wonder Lake, was charged Aug. 9 with violating an order of protection and domestic battery, both with a prior conviction.
Michelle M. Margie, 50, of the 2900 block of Impressions Drive, Lake In the Hills, was charged Aug. 12 with attempting to defeat a drug screening test.
Richmond
David L. Nelson, 53, of the 400 block of Count Boulevard, Richmond, was charged Aug. 12 with disorderly conduct making a false report to 911.
Woodstock
Michael N. Patitucci, 39, of the 500 block of Leah Lane, Woodstock, was charged Aug. 11 with aggravated domestic battery with strangulation and domestic battery with physical contact.