McHenry County felony report for week of July 31-August 6

This is a list of those charged with felonies by the following McHenry County law enforcement agencies for the week of July 31 through Aug. 6. Not all charges listed are felonies. Information in court reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse and listed by charging agency. These individuals have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
Algonquin
Brooke J. Bianchi, 56, of the 500 block of Lake Cornish Way, Algonquin, was charged Monday, Aug. 1, with obstruction of justice and possession of three pills of Lorazepam (Ativan) without proof of prescription.
Crystal Lake
Steven B. Radak, 36, of the 100 block of Twickenham Court, Algonquin, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 2, with possession and intent to deliver between 100 and 500 grams of marijuana, and driving with expired license plates.
Adam R. Schuster, 32, of the 1600 block of East Central Road, Arlington Heights, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 3, with aggravated battery, trespassing, damage of property worth between $500 and $10,000, and resisting arrest.
Kirt D. Wellington, 49, of the 300 block of South Pathway Court, Crystal Lake, was charged Saturday, Aug. 6, with aggravated battery, domestic battery and aggravated assault.
Harvard
Julius M. Williams, 39, of the 600 block of East Grant Highway, Marengo, was charged Tuesday, Aug. 2, with one count each of fleeing and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstructing justice, resisting arrest, possession and intent to deliver between 100 and 500 grams of marijuana, driving under the influence, operating an uninsured vehicle, driving while license suspended, and traffic offenses.
Johnsburg
Shannon L. Loureiro, 43, of the 500 block of Renee Drive, South Elgin, was charged Monday, Aug. 1, with retail theft of property worth more than $300.
Ronald J. Kruger, 56, of the 400 block of South Main Street, Wauconda, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 3, with harassment and stalking.
Robert J. York, 43, of the 5100 block of North Westwood Drive, McHenry, was charged Saturday, Aug. 6, with two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol, aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol, and one traffic violation.
McHenry
Cody M. Behrens, 28, of the 2700 block of Walkup Road, Crystal Lake, was charged Monday, Aug. 1, with one count each of battery and aggravated battery.
Leterius D. Bonds, 23, of the 3000 block of West 87th Street, Evergreen Park, was charged Monday, Aug. 1, with three counts of forgery and theft of property worth between $10,000 and $100,000.
Nicholas M. Ahrens, 37, was charged Monday, Aug. 1, with two counts of burglary.
David A. Schaefer, 35, of the 4700 block of West Lakeshore Drive, McCullom Lake, was charged Thursday, Aug. 4, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, resisting arrest and attempting to elude a police officer.
McHenry County Sheriff’s Office
Myrance L. Thomas, 46, of the 800 block of Sunrise Drive, Elgin, was charged Monday, Aug. 1, with unlawful delivery and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
Heather L. Bartolai, 38, of the 1500 block of Briarwood Circle, Crystal Lake, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 3, with possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.
McKinley J. Kramer, 20, of the 400 block of Hillhurst Drive, Cary, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 3, with unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl, unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, unlawful possession of three hydrocodone pills, and unlawful possession of three alprazolam pills.
Tonya M. Krich, 38, of the 2200 block of Edgewood Drive, Woodstock, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 3, with unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of fentanyl and unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine.