Arlington Heights man charged in Lake in the Hills stabbing

A man has been charged following a stabbing Saturday in Lake in the Hills, police said.

Anthony J. Bielecki, 19, of the 700 block of North Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, was charged with aggravated battery, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated domestic battery, police said in a news release.

Police said officers were called at about 12:29 p.m. to the 600 block of Lorree Lane on a report of a woman who was stabbed. She was located and taken to Northwestern Huntley Hospital by the Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Protection District, police said.

Officers were told Bielecki had retreated into the home where he had been staying with the victim. Officers secured the exterior of the residence and made contact with Bielecki, who was still inside. Police said Bielecki exited the residence under police direction and surrendered without further incident.

Bielecki was taken to the McHenry County Jail, police said.