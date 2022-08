A 45-year-old Hebron man was found dead in his car on Thursday in the Walmart parking lot in Johnsburg, McHenry County Coroner Dr. Michael Rein said in a press release.

Steven Miller initially was found unresponsive in his car by Johnsburg police officers, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release states.

The coroner’s office is working on a joint investigation with the Johnsburg Police Department, Rein said in the release, and an autopsy is scheduled for Aug. 8.

