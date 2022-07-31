16-year-old sent to hospital after traffic crash in Spring Grove

A teenager suffered non-life threatening injuries Sunday, but had to be extracted from his vehicle, after being involved in a two-vehicle crash in Spring Grove, officials said.

The Spring Grove Fire Protection District and Spring Grove Police Department responded a little before 3:30 p.m. to a crash on Route 12 between Blivin Street and Wilmot Road, a spokesperson with the fire protection district said Sunday.

The vehicles involved were a car, driven by the teenager, and a truck pulling a trailer. The teenager was the lone person injured, the spokesperson said.

The 16-year-old was taken by helicopter to Advocate Condell Medical Hospital in Libertyville, the spokesperson said.

The crash caused part of Route 12 to be closed for a period of time. The Spring Grove police did not respond to requests for comment.