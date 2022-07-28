Route 120 in McHenry to close at rail crossing Aug. 1

A reconstruction project by the Union Pacific Railroad will close Illinois Route 120 in McHenry from Crystal Lake Road and Borden Street for two weeks beginning Monday, August 1, officials announced.

Local traffic will be rerouted during the repairs, and police will monitor traffic during the construction project, according to an announcement from the McHenry Police Department.

A Union Pacific official said the upgrade is part of a regular maintenance program and not because of any complaints about the crossing.

Union Pacific continuously inspects, monitors and upgrades its track system, including crossings, Robynn Tysver, a communications manager with the railroad company, said in an email.

Cars travel along Route 120, between Crystal Lake Road and Borden Street on Monday July 25, 2022, the road is set to close Monday, August 1, for a two-week repair by Union Pacific Railroad. Traffic will be rerouted during the closure, officials said. (Gregory Shaver - gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The McHenry Township Fire Protection District said its computer-aided dispatch system map automatically rerouted calls based on the road closure.

Deputy Chief Steve Spraker said he did not expect any major disruptions, and the department would dispatch the closest equipment to the emergency.

The Illinois Department of Transportation approved Union Pacific’s detour , which will route commercial, nonlocal traffic to Richmond Road, Illinois Route 173 and Greenwood Road, police said.

Barricade mounted signs marking the road’s closure ahead will be located at Route 120 and Front and Elm streets and will read: “Road Closed at Railroad Crossing – Local Traffic Only.”

Signage warning residents of the closure was put in place this week.

Local and area residents and local commercial traffic are encouraged to plan new east and west travel routes through McHenry during the construction.

Suggested routes for local traffic include Charles Miller Road, Bull Valley Road, Crystal Lake Road, Lillian Street, Curran Road, Ringwood Road, Richmond Road and McCullom Lake Road.

Union Pacific expects the reconstruction to be finished by 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.