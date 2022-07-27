Cary man sentenced to two years probation, fines for possessing child pornography

A 28-year-old Cary man must register as a sex offender for life and was sentenced to two years of felony probation after pleading guilty to possessing child pornography, a Class 2 felony, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Sean Keady was arrested in February 2020 after an almost yearlong police investigation, Cary Police said.

He initially was charged with multiple felonies including three Class X felony charges of possessing child pornography that could have sent him to prison for between six and 30 years.

Keady also was sentenced to 18 days in McHenry County Jail, but with credit for time served the jail time is considered fulfilled. He also must pay $4,664 in fees and fines, according to court documents.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force notified Cary police about a social media account sharing photos believed to contain child pornography, according to the release.

Police used search warrants to seize Keady’s electronic devices, which were sent to the FBI’s Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory.

A forensic search of Keady’s devices uncovered numerous photos containing child pornography, according to police. When he was arrested, Cary police said he was in the possession of multiple pornographic images of young girls.